Apple TV Plus reveals Foundation release date, trailer warns of galactic doom

Get ready for galaxy-spanning sci-fi action: Foundation premieres on Friday, September 24, 2021. And to get you in the mood for the Apple TV Plus adaptation of Isaac Asimov's classic series of brainy sci-fi novels, here's the suitably cosmic trailer.

The first 3 episodes will be made available on the September 24 release date, with the remainder of the 10-episode season following each Friday on Apple's streaming service.

Adapted by David Goyer, Foundation stars Jared Harris of Mad Men, Chernobyll and The Terror. Harris plays soothsaying scientist Dr. Hari Seldon, who predicts the impending fall of a galactic regime ruled by clone emperors.

Foundation joins Apple's line-up of TV series alongside Ted Lasso, The Mosquito Coast and The Morning Show. It's also the latest in a succession of sci-fi and fantasy adaptations competing to be the next Game of Thrones.