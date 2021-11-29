Apple TV Plus releases trailer for new Peanuts holiday special coming Dec. 10

DHX Media

Apple TV Plus is ringing in the holiday season with a trailer for the new Peanuts holiday special, For Auld Lang Syne, set to start streaming on Dec. 10. The first look trailer follows fan-favorite characters Lucy, Sally, Linus, -- Charlie Brown, of course -- and many more as they plan a New Year's party to remember and attempt to tackle some lingering resolutions.

For Auld Lang Syne will be the first original holiday special released since Apple's partnership with production companies WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions beginning in 2020. It's also the first Peanuts TV special to not include Charlie Brown or Snoopy in the title, according to Variety.

Apple TV Plus is home to all Peanuts specials, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Apple TV Plus subscribers can also stream The Snoopy Show, a series dedicated to the Peanuts' iconic dog, in additional to the specials. According to the Apple TV Plus press release, Peanuts fans will additionally be able to stream It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown starting Dec. 3.

Apple TV Plus costs $5 a month, or $50 for an annual subscription.

Apple TV Plus released its first look at the Charlie Brown special Monday along with announcements of several other holiday-themed specials and episodes, including a special episode of Get Rolling With Otis and Stillwater streaming Dec. 3.

