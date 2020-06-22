Apple TV Plus reaches a billion screens, Apple says again

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple TV Plus reaches a billion devices, a figure the company was touting even before the service launched, but Apple nonetheless called it out Monday during the keynote of the company's Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple also said the its TV app, which is where Apple TV Plus exists as a service, would be coming to Vizio and Sony smart TVs later this year.

Apple's 1 billion devices news literally just means that Apple's TV app is on a billion devices, which isn't hard to achieve when it comes pre-installed on iPhones running its iOS mobile operating system.

The size of subscription-video services is typically gauged by number of subscribers. Netflix, for example, has more than 182 million subscribers. Disney Plus, which launched less than two weeks after Apple TV Plus did, ramped up to 54.5 million subscribers as of early May. Apple has never disclosed its own subscriber figures for Apple TV Plus, which usually indicates they don't hold up favorably against rivals' stats.

Apple TV Plus was already available on Vizio and Sony smart TVs using its AirPlay feature. Monday, Apple said those smart TVs would be getting the app later this year.

Apple announced new versions of its iOS software for the iPhone and iPad at the conference, as well as MacOS software for its desktops and laptops and WatchOS software for its wrist-worn devices. The event, known as WWDC, typically draws thousands of programmers, fans and press to a San Jose convention center, but the in-person event was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Apple is holding an entirely virtual event this week.

Apple TV Plus is the gadget giant's subscription video streaming service featuring Apple's original TV shows and movies. With a reported budget of $6 billion to rope in some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Apple TV Plus was the first to the battle lines in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are releasing a raft of new streaming services to take on Netflix. These competitive battles -- pitting rookies like Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Disney Plus and NBCUniversal's Peacock against heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video -- have spurred huge corporations to pour billions of dollars into the hope of shaping the future of television.

--Ian Sherr contributed to this report.