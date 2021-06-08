Apple TV Plus preview includes brief glimpses of Ted Lasso, Foundation

Apple TV Plus

Used to be that fall was the season for anticipating new TV shows. But in this world of streaming options, summer also heats up with returning and new programming. Apple TV Plus released a trailer for its upcoming shows and movies on Tuesday, and while there's not nearly enough Ted Lasso in the preview, it looks promising.

The two-minute preview, set to a somewhat spooky arrangement of The Beach Boys' classic Wouldn't It Be Nice, includes a few snippets of the service's blockbuster hit Ted Lasso, yes. (The show has its own full trailer if you, like me, want more.) But plenty of other Apple TV Plus shows and movies make brief appearances. Some of them haven't been released yet, but others are available to watch now. It's kind of a blend of everything Apple has.

The preview includes bits from The Morning Show, See, Defending Jacob, Dickinson and The Mosquito Coast. New shows that get a look include Lisey's Story (based on the Stephen King novel) and Schmigadoon!, a parody of the musical Brigadoon! starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. You'll see Joseph Gordon-Levitt starring as Mr. Corman, in a new series about a Los Angeles-area public school teacher, and a hint of Foundation, the new show based on the famed Isaac Asimov science-fiction book series.

There's a peek at the movie Coda, about a teenager (played by Emilia Jones) who is the only hearing member of her family. The preview also includes glimpses at some content that's already on Apple TV Plus, like Tom Hanks' World War II film Greyhound, and the documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

And then it rounds back to Ted Lasso, hollering "I think we've all had enough of this amuse-bouche, time to move on to the main course." Bring it on, Ted.