Apple TV Plus, News Plus might end up in a bundle next year, report says

Apple

Apple might start offering subscription bundles as early as 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The bundling could possibly include Apple News Plus, Apple Music and Apple TV Plus.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg said selling content could be a growth strategy for Apple as the smartphone market slows.

Apple News Plus launched in March. It's a subscription service that includes access to articles from different publications, including more than 300 magazines. It costs $10 per month. Apple Music also costs $10 per month (or $5 for students). The music service has about 50 million songs. Apple TV Plus, which launched in November, costs $5 per month and offers original programming.

Originally published Nov. 14, 6:55 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:04 a.m. PT: Adds more information about services.