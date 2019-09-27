We might to able see Apple TV Plus movies to theaters a few weeks before they hit its upcoming streaming service. The company is talking to cinema chains and consulted with a former IMAX exec in its push, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Apple TV Plus movies might hit theaters before streaming service
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.