Apple TV Plus movies might hit theaters before streaming service

It's apparently trying to avoid creating industry tension like Netflix.

Apple TV Plus could take a traditional release approach for its movies.

 Connie Guglielmo/CNET

We might to able see Apple TV Plus movies to theaters a few weeks before they hit its upcoming streaming service. The company is talking to cinema chains and consulted with a former IMAX exec in its push, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

