Apple TV Plus free trial period drops from one year to three months

Apple

Starting July 1, Apple will reduce the length of its Apple TV Plus free trial period from a year to just three months for those customers who buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch or Mac. Although the change to the promotion length was previously known, the change appeared on the company's website this week, which now offers one free year of service only to those who subscribe and purchase a qualifying device before June 30.

As CNET's Joan Solsman notes, one analyst estimates that 62% of Apple TV Plus accounts are in the promotional period. After the trial period expires, the service costs $5 a month. Earlier this year, Apple TV Plus announced that the second season of one of its headlining original shows, Ted Lasso, would not premier until July 23.

See also: Everything you need to know about Apple TV Plus