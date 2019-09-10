CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple TV Plus drama See: Gritty trailer shows Jason Momoa saving babies

"Vision is only a myth."

Apple's Tim Cook introduced the trailer for See at the 2019 iPhone event.

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Jason Momoa will get to flex his post-Aquaman muscles on the Apple TV Plus subscription service for its exclusive original shows and films. Apple unveiled the trailer for Momoa's new series See at its Tuesday event showcasing new iPhones

"Vision is only a myth," we hear a voice say in the trailer. The drama is set centuries in the future when humans have lost the ability to see -- until children born with vision start coming into the world. 

The trailer goes all in on a grim universe where Momoa must protect those precious kids. The future looks pretty primitive. People go around on horseback and battle it out with arrows and axes.

Apple originally announced See at a splashy event in March, but this is our first close look at the show. See looks like it will by vying for the the kind of audience that made Game of Thrones such a huge hit. Apple also announced Tuesday that Apple TV Plus will launch Nov. 1 at $4.99 a month

More from the Apple event

Apple previously released trailers and teasers for three of its big originals: The Morning Show, a drama about a morning news broadcast starring Reese WitherspoonJennifer Aniston and Steve CarellDickinson, a comedy about poet Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld; and For All Mankind, a period piece from the creator of Battlestar Galactica that presents an alternative history in which Russian put the first person on the moon. Oprah WinfreySteven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams and among the other big names on board. 

Here's everything we know so far about the Apple TV Plus service.   

Originally published Sept. 10, 10:41 a.m. PT.

