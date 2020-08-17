Apple TV Plus deal bundles CBS All Access, Showtime for $9.99 a month

Apple

Apple has a deal for people interested in both CBS All Access and Showtime. Starting Monday, Apple TV Plus subscribers can sign up for a $9.99 a month bundle that includes both ViacomCBS-owned streaming services. (Editors' note: CNET is also owned by ViacomCBS.)

The deal includes a seven-day free trial and gets TV Plus subscribers access to Showtime, which usually costs $10.99 a month, and the ad-free version of CBS All Access, which costs $9.99 a month. Last month, CBS All Access revamped its user interface and announced a widely expanded library to include shows from networks like BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel and movies from Paramount.

Apple said the deal includes online and offline viewing and lets up to six family members share a subscription via Family Sharing.

Apple TV Plus is the tech giant's subscription video streaming service featuring its original TV shows and movies. It costs $5 a month, but many people can unlock it free for as long as a year with the purchase of an Apple device. Apple TV Plus, which launched last year, is competing against heavyweights Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as newer streaming options like HBO Max, Disney Plus and NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Apple may be looking to offer more bundles in the future. The company is reportedly preparing to launch subscription bundles that bring together its digital services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade.