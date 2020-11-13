Apple TV Plus: Best movies, TV shows and documentaries streaming now

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV, and it's got some big names creating new movies and TV shows.

Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But unlike the other services, Apple only streams movies and TV shows it has made itself, so there isn't a huge catalog yet and you won't find the latest blockbuster movies. Still, Apple has deep pockets and has splashed some of that sweet iPhone cash on huge names including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and Bill Murray.

Witherspoon's drama, The Morning Show, won Apple its first Emmy at the 2020 Emmy Awards on in September. Apple TV Plus is also the home of Long Way Up, the latest motorbike adventure from Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.

The good news is that if you've bought an Apple product recently, you probably already have access to the streaming service for free. Here's a selection of some of the best movies and TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Long Way Up Apple Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman get back on their bikes and head north from Argentina through South and Central America. In this sequel to the popular travel shows Long Way Round and Long Way Down, the petrolhead duo goes green. They cover 13,000 miles and 13 countries on Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles. It premiered on Sept. 18, and new episodes are streaming regularly on Apple TV Plus.

Greyhound Apple Tom Hanks steers the ship as director and star of World War II thriller Greyhound. The film follows a convoy of ships hunted by deadly submarines in the treacherous Atlantic. It's the biggest movie on Apple TV Plus so far, as Apple snapped it up after the coronavirus pandemic forced the film to skip theaters.

The Morning Show Apple TV Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both produce and star in a timely series tackling office politics in the #metoo era, as a TV network is rocked by the indiscretions of a host played by Steve Carell. Among the compelling performances, Billy Crudup won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The award-winning drama, strong cast and timely themes make The Morning Show worth a watch.

Little America Apple Ordinary people dream big in Little America. A heavyweight cast tells stories of immigrants living their lives in a heartwarming anthology series packed with a mix of funny, sweet, romantic and often surprising tales.

Beastie Boys Story Apple Fight for your right to party with Beastie Boys Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) as they recount the story of their music, and 40 years of friendship with the late Adam Yauch (MCA ). This "live documentary experience" is directed by their longtime collaborator Spike Jonze as a fitting testament to these rap legends.

Ted Lasso Apple You don't need to like soccer or even know anything about it to like the comedy Ted Lasso. Produced by Jason Sudeikis and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, it follows a hapless sports coach taking charge of a new team. Think of it as Friday Night Lights crossed with Saturday Night Live.

Hala Apple The coming-of-age story Hala tells a relatable story about the struggle to form an identity, as a teenager balances her Muslim upbringing with her social life and identity as a high schooler.

See Apple TV In the kingdom of the blind, Jason Momoa is king. The Aquaman star headlines postapocalyptic drama See, about a world where everyone has lost their sight, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It's a novel twist on Game of Thrones-style fantasy driven by equal helpings of character development and gory violence.

For All Mankind Apple It's one small step for Apple, but is it one giant leap for TV fans? Drama For All Mankind presents an alternate history of the space race in which Russia reached the moon first -- so America sets out to put the first woman on the moon.

Defending Jacob Apple TV Plus Chris Evans stars in a dark-tinged legal drama about a family caught up in a Massachusetts murder mystery. Defending Jacob may be familiar territory, but fans of absorbing character-driven crime dramas will get sucked in.

Dickinson Apple This is not a biopic of famous poet Emily Dickinson. It's perhaps Apple's weirdest show. And while it won't be for everyone, it deserves kudos for taking such fun and provocative risks. Hailee Steinfeld plays the iconic teenage wordsmith in a show that strikingly remixes period comedy with modern music and playful visuals.

Servant Apple TV Plus Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan brings his brand of creepy domestic drama to episodic TV in Servant, created and written by Tony Basgallop. After a devastating loss, two bereaved parents adopt a hyperrealistic baby doll to help them tackle their grief, but danger and deception lurks in the nursery...

Truth Be Told Apple Truth Be Told is a drama for true crime fans, riding the recent trend of crime podcasts in a fictionalized form. Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul play a podcaster and a prisoner united by a horrific crime years before, kicking off a whodunit that draws in both their families in an entertaining mix of character-driven dramas like Big Little Lies with true crime stories like Making a Murderer and The Staircase.

