Apple TV is coming to Xbox One, Series S, Series X on Nov. 10

Dan Ackerman/CNET

The Xbox Series S and Series X are just over a week away from release, but that doesn't mean there isn't still stuff to learn. On Monday, Microsoft detailed some of the entertainment apps coming to its next-generation systems, including announcing that Apple TV will be available on launch day.

Apple's streaming app -- which will allow users to watch Apple TV Plus originals, content purchased from iTunes as well as Apple TV Channels like Showtime and CBS All Access -- will also be available on Nov. 10 on the Xbox One. The next-generation Xboxes will be released on Nov. 10.

Joining Apple TV on the Xbox Series S and Series X are streaming staples Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Spotify and YouTube. Recent streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock will also be available on launch day, as will YouTube TV, Vudu and Twitch.

Netflix, Disney Plus and Vudu will be able to stream on the new Xboxes in Dolby Vision and with Dolby Atmos assuming you have a compatible TV and speaker system.

Sony recently announced that Apple TV would be coming to its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, including being available for the next-generation system in time for its launch on Nov. 12. It remains unclear, however, if the PS5 will have an HBO Max app available in time for its launch.