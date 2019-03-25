Apple TV app vs. Apple TV Channels vs Apple TV Plus: What's the difference?

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple has three new ways to get you watching more TV shows and movies. Unfortunately they all have very similar names, and all start with "Apple TV."

On March 25 in Cupertino, Apple CEO Tim Cook finally took the wraps off his company's latest "service" ambitions. It was an Apple event without any new gadgets. Instead we saw a news and magazine aggregation app, a subscription gaming play and an Apple credit card.

Most of the event focused on streaming TV shows and movies, however, culminating in Apple's new television service with original shows from stars like Jenifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Kumail Nanjiani and producers like J.J. Abrams and Oprah Winfrey. It's called Apple TV Plus.

But Apple also talked about updates to its new TV app, which includes a new Channels option. So what's actually new and what do we know? Here's a cheat sheet.

Apple TV app

Introduced in 2016, this app for the Apple TV streamer as well as iPhones and iPads provides a single place to watch TV shows and movies from subscriptions like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, PlayStation Vue and many more. An updated version of the app, coming in May 2019, will integrate purchases from iTunes TV shows and movies, as well as provide suggestions for more TV shows and movies to watch. Apple says the app will also come to smart TVs from Samsung this spring, as well as Sony, LG and Vizio TVs and Roku and Amazon Fire TV streamers and TVs in the future. It would also be available to MacOS computers this fall.

Apple TV Channels



This is an all-new addition to the Apple TV app that allows subscribers to add content from a variety of partners, including HBO, Showtime, Epix, Starz, Britbox and more. Subscriptions would happen within the TV app, with no additional apps (like HBO Now) accounts or passwords required, and users can share Apple TV channels subscriptions via Apple's Family Sharing feature. The service sounds similar to Amazon's Prime Channels service, available now. Apple didn't announce pricing, but one report says services like HBO will be discounted.

Apple TV Plus

Coming this fall, this is a separate TV streaming service that will be home to original TV shows, movies and documentaries exclusive to Apple. Apple has a multiyear partnership deal with Oprah and deals with Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams and dozens of others. The company has spent more than $1 billion budget and has committed to 30 shows and a handful of movies. They include Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories series, The Morning Show starring Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell about workplace relationships and Little America, which features stories that center around immigrants. Pricing for an Apple TV Plus subscription was not announced.

Apple TV

The three above are brand-new services, but Apple is also continuing to sell its streaming box under the Apple TV name, too. It's our favorite "luxury" streamer at $150 for the standard version and $180 for the 4K version. It will be interesting to see if the company makes any changes to the Apple TV later in the year, or at least drops the price, before the fall rollout of Apple TV Plus. We'll see.

