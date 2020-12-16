Apple TV app is coming to Google's Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV next year

David Katzmaier/CNET

The Apple TV app is coming to Google's Android TV platform, the companies announced on Monday. The new app will first appear on Google's latest Chromecast with Google TV streaming stick "early next year" before heading to other Android TV devices "in the future."

In bringing Apple TV to its platform, Android TV joins Apple's TVOS software in supporting all the major streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock and Apple TV Plus.

Roku and Amazon's Fire TV are the two largest streaming platforms and while both support most of these services, Roku still lacks an official app for HBO Max and Amazon still is missing an app for Peacock.

With the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users will be able to watch Apple TV Plus as well as their Apple TV Channels and content bought from the iTunes store. Apple already had an Android TV version of the Apple TV app, but it was limited to Sony TVs that run the Android TV software.

The Apple TV app will be able to stream in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and you will be able to see Apple TV content in voice search results with Google Assistant. It's not yet known if Google Assistant will be able to handle searches and playback controls within the app. A Google spokeswoman sald that "more details will be shared when the app becomes available."

Google would not elaborate on what other Android TV devices might get the app, if it will come to Android phones and tablets, or if users will be able to sign up for Apple TV Plus through Google Play.

Expanding to Android TV is just the most recent mending of the fences between the famous rivals. The two technology giants recently put aside their differences to bring Apple Music to Google's line of Nest smart speakers and displays.