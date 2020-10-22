Apple TV app coming to PS4 and PS5

Sarah Tew/CNET

When the PS5, Sony's new video game console, launches on November 12, it will host a newly designed media center that introduces an Apple TV app. That app will also be available on the PS4.

As opposed to current entertainment streaming on the PS4, the new media center will not require you to download each app separately. Instead, it will automatically include all the major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and, now, Apple TV+.

Apple TV will also likely be arriving on the new Xbox Series X/S at launch, according to a report by Windows Central.

Sony and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.