CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tesla earnings AOC plays Among Us iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Netflix subscriber growth NASA Osiris-Rex Stimulus negotiation reckoning MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12

Apple TV app coming to PS4 and PS5

The streaming competitor to Netflix and Hulu is launching its Playstation app in November.

Roku app: Apple TV+
Sarah Tew/CNET

When the PS5, Sony's new video game console, launches on November 12, it will host a newly designed media center that introduces an Apple TV app. That app will also be available on the PS4.

As opposed to current entertainment streaming on the PS4, the new media center will not require you to download each app separately. Instead, it will automatically include all the major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and, now, Apple TV+.

Apple TV will also likely be arriving on the new Xbox Series X/S at launch, according to a report by Windows Central.

Sony and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.