Apple TV 4K finally gets Dolby Atmos sound

The latest sound technology will finally come to the best TV box.

This fall as part of the upgrade to tvOS 12, Apple TV 4K will support Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound with iTunes titles, Apple announced today at its world wide developers' conference.

It also said iTunes will have the world's largest library of Atmos titles when they begin to appear this fall, and that if a user owns a titles that later adds Atmos, he or she will get the upgrade free of charge.

With support for Dolby Vision HDR video since launch, the Apple TV 4K is now the only media streamer to support both of Dolby's highest-end home AV formats.

Apple TV 4K is actually late to the Atmos streaming party. Roku has supported Atmos via the Vudu app for awhile, as has Xbox, Nvidia Shield TV and a few other devices. Meanwhile Xbox One and LG Smart TVs support Atmos from Netflix.

Apple did not announce whether its Netflix or Vudu apps, which both currently support 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, would get Atmos support.

