Apple turned its livestream on early and things got super weird

James Martin/CNET

Look, Apple could have done what it normally does: turn on its livestream in time for its March 25 event at 9 a.m. PT when the event actually starts.

But nah. Why not mess around with everyone, set it live hours early and make it look like an 1980s horror movie on VCR.

The livestream, of course, is for Apple's upcoming event. An event we expect will cast light on Apple's new video streaming service, magazine subscription services and rumored new credit card.

But right now, weirdness is occurring. Deliberate weirdness. Weirdness of the potentially viral kind.

If you click through to Apple's official livestream site, you'll find that it's already gone live and is streaming an empty theatre, occasionally shifting camera angles.

It's very bizarre.

Just to make it clear, Apple is streaming a CRT-stylized CGI version of the keynote theatre with different camera angles and every now and then they throw in something weird around the room or onscreen to troll us with. Think Five Nights at Freddy's, but Apple https://t.co/LO2yPRrYXC — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) March 24, 2019

But that's just the beginning of the strangeness. Might mess around and get Chris Evans, of Captain America fame, to call in during the livestream. Cool cool cool. No doubt.

Captain America is calling in on the Apple livestream lol https://t.co/aZ3Y3H7anL pic.twitter.com/Cb1ACh4CT6 — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) March 24, 2019

So basically it seems like Apple is creating a bizarre marketing performance art stunt. Here's possibly the best part so far: a dude wandering up to the stage, doing a quick sound check, then reciting some Emily Dickinson poetry. As you do.

Earlier on the Apple Livestream some guy walked up, did a mic check, and read some poetry. This is so bizarre. pic.twitter.com/G6ECQQB8Fo — Retroity (@Retroity) March 24, 2019

Also, this happened. Yep, that's the singer/actress Sara Bareilles singing Exposé's "I'll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me".

What does it all mean? Your guess is as good as ours. Does it contain hints for what's to come at the Apple Event tomorrow? Most likely. There's been audio footage from Ron Howard, M Night Shyamalan and others. Almost certainly this will tie into the entertainment portion of the event tomorrow.

The event kicks off 9 a.m. PT on March 25. You can find out everything you need to know about the event here