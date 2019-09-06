Apple to stream iPhone 11 Pro event on YouTube

Apple

Want to attend Apple's annual fall event next week where it will likely announce the iPhone 11 but didn't receive one of the coveted invitations? No worries, because the company is going to stream the Sept. 10 event on YouTube.

Apple quietly posted a YouTube page on Friday inviting people to tune in to the event, at which the company is expected to announce three new phone models, replacing the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR with the rumored iPhone 11, 11 Max/11 Pro and 11R. Other products and services are also expected to be announced.

The page invites users to "join us for an Apple special event live from the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT."

Apple has been gradually expanding the broadcasting reach of its product reveals. Keynotes have long been available on Apple.com, and last year the company streamed its fall "Gather Round" event on Twitter. But its presence on YouTube is a first.

Apple sent out invitations to some members of the media last week that shows the Apple logo made up of five different bright colors that harken back to the old six-color logo Apple used years ago. Analysts are speculating that the unreleased iPhone 11 will be a disappointment and not attract the buyers Apple is hoping for.

CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the keynote out of our New York office. Join Senior Editor Bridget Carey, Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar and Editor at Large Jeff Bakalar at 9 a.m. PT before the event to hear their insightful hopes for Apple day 2019. You can watch directly below.

