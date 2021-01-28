Apple to roll out new data privacy features on next iOS 14 update

James Martin/CNET

Apple will roll out a new privacy initiative in its next iOS 14 update that will require customer permission to track user data across applications owned by different companies, according to a new blog post from the iPhone maker.

Users will be able to access this option at any time in their device settings.

Other tech giants like Google and Facebook have already begun responding to the change. Google is in process of switching user-tracking software to comply with the new policies. Facebook, meanwhile, has said that it expects the new policy to damage ad targeting.

Apple says the change will come in "early spring," in a forthcoming update for iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and TVOS 14.

