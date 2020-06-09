Apple to reveal plans for using its own chips in Macs at WWDC, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple will reportedly announce its shift from Intel processors to home-made Arm-based chips for Mac computers later this month at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

WWDC 2020 is set to take place on June 22, and will be held online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the timing of the chip announcement could change, Bloomberg said, due to the outbreak's impact on Apple's production.

Rumors of Apple's shift to its own Arm-based processor in Macs have been around for several years. In April 2018, it was reported that Apple was in the early stages of creating its own processors for its MacBook and iMac. Should the shift happen, the Mac computer line would have a processor strategy similar to that for the iPhone and iPad, which already use Apple-produced processors such as the A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11.

Apple's testing of Macs with Arm-based chips has shown improvements in graphics performance and apps using artificial intelligence over previous devices powered by Intel chips, according to Bloomberg. The new chips could also lead to thinner and lighter Mac laptops in the future, Bloomberg said.

The computer maker is reportedly working on at least three of its own Mac processors. The first Mac featuring the new chip could be available in 2021, Bloomberg said.

Apple declined to comment.