Apple to release new Memoji customization options

Apple

Come fall, Apple will offer new options for users to customize their Memoji, including new hairstyles and face coverings. The company previewed the features on Friday to commemorate World Emoji Day.

The updates will include 11 new hairstyles such as a man bun, top knot and waves. Users will also be able to choose new color options for face coverings (Apple debuted face masks for Memoji at its Worldwide Developers Conference last month). Additionally, you'll be able to choose from 19 new headwear styles including a durag, tichel and nurse cap.

The iPhone maker also said it'll roll out new emoji including a transgender symbol, bubble tea and tamale. These will also be available in the fall on iOS 14.