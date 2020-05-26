Apple to reopen more than 100 stores this week

Apple

Apple plans to reopen more than 100 of its 271 US stores across 21 states, though many will only offer storefront or curbside service. The move is in line with plans described in an open letter penned by Apple's head of retail earlier this month, outlining the iPhone maker's phased reopening strategy as coronavirus lockdown ease around the world.

"This week we'll return to serving customers in many US locations," said a representative for the company in a statement Tuesday. "For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location."

Among the stores that will allow in-person service, Apple previously said it will be limiting the total number of store occupants. The company said that it will also require all employees and customers to wear face masks while in stores, and that it would provide the masks if customers don't have their own.

