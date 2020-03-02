CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple to pay up to $500M to settle lawsuit over controversial iPhone slowdown

Apple says its software slows some older iPhones to counteract problems found in aging lithium-ion batteries.

 Apple has faced criticism for a lack of transparency around its battery policies. 

Apple has agreed to play up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the tech giant of slowing down older iPhones in order to encourage people to buy the latest -- and most expensive -- model of phone. 

The preliminary proposed settlement was released Friday must be approved by Judge Edward Davila in US District Court for the Norther District of California. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.  Attorneys for the plaintiffs also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 