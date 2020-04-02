Apple to start taking orders for new iPhone SE as early as Friday, says report

Patrick Holland/CNET

After the commercial success of the original iPhone SE, Apple is expected to take orders for its much-awaited successor as early as Friday, according to 9to5 Mac citing a "highly-trusted" reader.

The report comes amid online rumours speculating the phone will be announced on Friday, after it was spotted on Apple's website alongside its name -- the iPhone SE. It all but dispels earlier rumours suggesting the new budget-friendly phone will be called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

New leak on the Apple Store….Looks like iPhone SE it is….https://t.co/QU9vYspDGP pic.twitter.com/kMPks5xsPU — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) April 3, 2020

Based on the new information 9to5Mac has learned, the 2020 iPhone SE will come in three storage variants, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB. It'll also come in white, black and red color options, along with five different official cases including black silicone, white silicone and red leather.

Previously reported iPhone SE rumours suggest that the new iPhone SE is expected to be modeled after the iPhone 8 right down to its 4.7-inch screen size, thick bezels and physical home button. But it will feature upgraded internals including Apple's newest chipset, the A13 processor, which is the same one found in the iPhone 11 series. If the rumors are true, this would signal Apple's renewed commitment to low-cost phones as global smartphone sales continue to decline.

Announced in 2016, the original iPhone SE launched at $399. It was a 4-inch model featuring the body of the iPhone 5S and the camera and processor of the iPhone 6s, before it was discontinued.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.