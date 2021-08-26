Apple to lower fee on in-app subscriptions for publishers in its News Partner Program

James Martin/CNET

Apple is making changes to how it works with news publications.

In a blog post Thursday, Apple introduced its Apple News Partner Program, which is aimed at subscription-based news publications already using its Apple News format. Under the new program, Apple is lowering its commission rate on "qualifying in-app purchase subscriptions" to 15%, down from 30% for publications' first year.

The Apple News Partner Program also includes a recommitment of support for nonprofits like Common Sense Media and the News Literacy Project, as well as support and funding for yet-to-be-named groups that "educate news consumers on media literacy and further efforts to diversify news coverage and newsrooms."

The program also comes with a list of eligibility requirements.

The move comes as Apple is still involved in a trial with Epic Games. The Fortnite maker sued Apple in August over its commission structure after Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store. Apple charges up to 30% commission for in-app purchases of digital goods like extra lives to play a game or a subscription to an app. That fee has faced scrutiny from companies like Epic as well as lawmakers.