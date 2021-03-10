Apple to invest 1BN euros in 5G silicon design center in Munich

Apple

Apple is making the city of Munich in Germany home to its new European Silicon Design Center -- a facility where the company will focus on building solutions with 5G and other future wireless technologies, including modems. The Californian tech giant is set to invest over one billion euros in building the center and other R&D projects in the city over the next three years.

The new Munich facility will be home to the company's growing cellular unit, Apple said in a press release. It will also be the largest site in Europe for mobile wireless semiconductors and software R&D.

Munich is already Apple's biggest engineering hub in Europe, and the 1,500 engineers working there have been responsible for improving power management for devices including the iPhone and the Mac running on Apple's own M1 chip. Apple has been making its own chips for products including the iPad and iPhone for over ten years now, but its current emphasis on investing further in its own custom silicon has coincided with its transition away from using Intel chips in Macs, as outlined by the company last year at its WWDC Developer Conference in June.

"I couldn't be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover -- from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology, to a new generation of technologies that bring power, speed, and connectivity to the world," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement. "Munich has been a home to Apple for four decades, and we're grateful to this community and to Germany for being a part of our journey."