Apple to fix 2018 MacBook Air logic boards for free, report

Sarah Tew/CNET

If your 2018 MacBook Air isn't turning on heading to the Apple Store could get you a free fix.

Nearly two weeks after Apple issued a public recall for older 15-inch MacBook Pros over a potential fire risk, according to documents seen by 9to5Mac the company has apparently found that a "very small number" of MacBook Airs are experiencing issues with their logic boards. Faulty logic boards could prevent the computer from powering on, with the website noting that Apple has identified the issue in certain 2018 13-inch Retina MacBook Airs.

The company knows which serial numbers are affected and is reportedly emailing impacted customers to let them know about the program. Those whose MacBook Airs are at risk can take their computer to an Apple Store or authorized service center and get the board fixed for free. 9to5Mac's report also adds that Apple will offer the program for four years from the computer's original purchase date.

While the replacement program is not yet listed on Apple's page for "exchange and repair extension programs," if you are worried about your recent MacBook Air suffering this issue, now would be a good reminder to make sure to keep your computer's backups up to date. You can also take your computer to the Apple Store to get it checked out.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.