Apple to feature apps built by women all through March

Apple

To celebrate International Women's Day, Apple will recognize female developers, musicians, artists, photographers, coders and entrepreneurs in the App Store for the entire month of March.

At select Apple Stores around the world, visitors can attend more than 60 sessions in the "Made By Women" series. The March 17 session will be an App Lab with Hillary Yip, for instance, the 14-year-old co-founder and CEO of MinorMyna, a learning language platform. Yip's session will be at Apple Causeway Bay in Hong Kong.

Session locations also include select stores in Singapore, Kyoto, London, Milan, Paris, Dubai, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

By partnering with the nonprofit Girls Who Code, Apple is working on its commitment to education and to supporting coding opportunities for young women.

The Everyone Can Code curriculum will make it easier for 90,000 girls and Girls Who Code Club facilitators to learn Apple's coding language, Swift. Thousands of apps have been built with Swift, according to Apple.

Apple said it supports educational opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds, and advocates girls' rights to access the same learning opportunities as their male counterparts.

"Women have earned the opportunity to have our ideas shape the future," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said in the post. "We're excited to support Girls Who Code as they empower girls to be the developers and tech innovators of tomorrow."

Last year, Apple announced an Entrepreneur Camp for women in recognition of the challenges women face in the field of technology.

Now playing: Watch this: Will Apple jump on the foldable phone trend?