Josh Miller/CNET

Apple will cut its orders for power management chips by around 30 percent this year, an announcement that hurt suppliers' share prices on Friday.

Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor's share prices fell by 17 percent after they informed investors, according to Reuters.

Dialog said that Apple intends to source the main power management chips for one of its three new 2019 iPhone models from two suppliers instead of just from Dialog.

The announcement had a smaller impact on Austrian sensor supplier Arms AG -- whose shares fell by 1.4 percent --- and the French-Italian STMicroelectronics, which suffered a 0.4 percent fall.

Neither Apple nor Dialog Semiconductor immediately responded to requests for comment.

In addition to changing the chips in the 2019 iPhones, Apple are rumored to be switching to OLED displays from LCD screens.