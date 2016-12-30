Apple to cut iPhone production by 10 percent, report says

Photo by James Martin

Apple is cutting production of iPhones by 10 percent in the first three months of 2017, according to a report published Friday in the Japanese business paper the Nikkei Asian Review.

It would be the second year in a row in which the tech giant scaled back production of its flagship product, the report said. The paper based its analysis on numbers from Apple's suppliers. The cuts would include production of the most recent iPhone models, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

While the Nikkei cited flagging demand in general as a cause for cuts to production of many iPhone models, it said shortages in camera sensors are limiting the number of iPhone 7 Plus models Apple can produce. That's despite high demand and love for the large, photography-centric phones.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.