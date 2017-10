Sarah Tew/CNET

The Mac Mini, Apple's cute and compact computer, made its debut three years ago, but the company's been mum about updating the device ever since.

According to an email exchange with a Mac Mini fan and Tim Cook, published on MacRumors, the Apple CEO said that "While it's not time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward."

Apple confirmed the email was genuine.