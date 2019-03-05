Apple tied to privacy domain, suggesting future security marketing

James Martin/CNET

The tech industry's already boiling privacy debate may kick into a higher gear soon.

Apple appears to have purchased the web address PrivacyIsImportant.com, which according to public registration records, was bought on March 4. Currently, the site is just a blank white page. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

If indeed Apple is planning something, it would fall in line with the company's ongoing marketing over its products like the iPhone and its Mac computers. During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, Apple put up a billboard promising "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone."

Apple CEO Tim Cook has also criticized other tech companies such as Google and Facebook for building their businesses on advanced tracking and advertising, something he's vowed he won't do.

"We've always viewed privacy as a human right," Cook said during a shareholder meeting last week. "And in this country, we view it that it's ingrained in the Constitution."