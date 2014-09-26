Apple is mopping up messes and BlackBerry is bragging about sales. Talk about a freaky Friday. Watch CNET Update to learn about the new iOS 8.0.2 update, Apple's response to bending iPhones, and the coming Mac patch for the Bash bug:
Also in today's roundup:
- Perhaps the Los Angeles Clippers won't need to stress out over Apple drama if owner Steve Ballmer converts everyone to Windows.
- BlackBerry's new square Passport phone is off to a good start, with 200,000 ordered since Wednesday.
CNET Update delivers the tech news you need in under three minutes. Watch Bridget Carey every afternoon for a breakdown of the big stories, hot devices, new apps, and what's ahead. Subscribe to the podcast via the links below.
Subscribe:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (MP3)
RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (MP3)
Download the audio version of today's episode:
Apple tends to bruises, BlackBerry boasts of sales
Apple
-
reading•Apple tends to bruises, BlackBerry boasts of sales
-
Mar 10•Torn between the iPhone X and Galaxy S9? Here's how to choose
-
Mar 9•Apple may be working on a crumb-resistant MacBook keyboard
-
Mar 8•How to force restart a stuck iPhone X
-
Mar 8•Apple has ideas for water-resistant Lightning connectors
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.