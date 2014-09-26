Apple is mopping up messes and BlackBerry is bragging about sales. Talk about a freaky Friday. Watch CNET Update to learn about the new iOS 8.0.2 update, Apple's response to bending iPhones, and the coming Mac patch for the Bash bug:

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple tends to bruises, BlackBerry boasts of sales

Also in today's roundup:

