CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Apple tends to bruises, BlackBerry boasts of sales

Apple releases a fixed iOS 8 update and addresses issues with bent phones and the Bash bug. Meanwhile, BlackBerry brags about selling out of Passport phones.

Apple is mopping up messes and BlackBerry is bragging about sales. Talk about a freaky Friday. Watch CNET Update to learn about the new iOS 8.0.2 update, Apple's response to bending iPhones, and the coming Mac patch for the Bash bug:

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple tends to bruises, BlackBerry boasts of sales
2:57

Also in today's roundup:

CNET Update delivers the tech news you need in under three minutes. Watch Bridget Carey every afternoon for a breakdown of the big stories, hot devices, new apps, and what's ahead. Subscribe to the podcast via the links below.

Subscribe:

iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (MP3)

RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (MP3)

Download the audio version of today's episode:

Apple tends to bruises, BlackBerry boasts of sales


Apple
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real