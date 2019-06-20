CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple tells US officials tariffs could hurt its global competitiveness

In a letter, Apple voices concerns about how tariffs could impact the company.

Apple says it could be affected by tariffs against China. 

Apple is urging the Office of United States Trade Representative not to move forward with tariffs against China

In a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, dated Monday, Apple said tariffs would "result in a reduction of Apple's U.S. economic contribution," as they would affect all of its major products (iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and Apple TV) as well as parts, batteries and accessories. 

What's more, Apple said the tariffs could have an impact on its competitiveness, saying it would "tilt the playing field in favor of our global competitors."

Apple and the USTR didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

On Wednesday, a report said that Apple is considering moving 30% of iPhone production out of China.

