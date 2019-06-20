Apple tells US officials tariffs could hurt its global competitiveness

Apple is urging the Office of United States Trade Representative not to move forward with tariffs against China.
In a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, dated Monday, Apple said tariffs would "result in a reduction of Apple's U.S. economic contribution," as they would affect all of its major products (iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and Apple TV) as well as parts, batteries and accessories.
What's more, Apple said the tariffs could have an impact on its competitiveness, saying it would "tilt the playing field in favor of our global competitors."
Apple and the USTR didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Wednesday, a report said that Apple is considering moving 30% of iPhone production out of China.
