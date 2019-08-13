CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Apple teams up with 12 more colleges to bring student IDs to iPhone, Apple Watch

The expansion covers more than 100,000 students.

student-id-card-in-apple-wallet-in-action-at-duke-dining-1

Student IDs at some universities, including Georgetown, can now be stored in the Wallet on iPhones and Apple Watches.

 Apple

Students at another 12 universities will soon be able to add their student IDs to their Apple Wallet. The additions will let more than 100,000 students use their Apple Watches and iPhones to pay for meals and transportation and access buildings on campus, Apple said Tuesday.

"We know students love this feature,"Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Internet Services, said in a release. "Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch." 

The latest universities working with Apple to offer contactless student IDs are: Arkansas State University, Chowan University, Clemson, Georgetown, Louisburg College, Norfolk State and South Dakota State, as well as the University of Kentucky and of North Alabama, San Francisco, Tennessee and Vermont.

Contactless student IDs are already available for Apple Wallet users at Duke University, Johns Hopkins, Marshall, Mercer and Temple, as well as the University of Oklahoma and of Alabama. 

Apple said it is also adding support for campus credentialing outfits CBORD, Allegion and HID, and that school credentials on the iPhone and Apple Watch are protected by two-factor authentication. 

Mentioned Above
Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray)
$999
See it
$999 Amazon
See It
$999 Best Buy
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple

Next Article: Bedbugs are giving Airbnb users headaches… and itchy bites