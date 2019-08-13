Apple

Students at another 12 universities will soon be able to add their student IDs to their Apple Wallet. The additions will let more than 100,000 students use their Apple Watches and iPhones to pay for meals and transportation and access buildings on campus, Apple said Tuesday.

"We know students love this feature,"Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Internet Services, said in a release. "Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch."

The latest universities working with Apple to offer contactless student IDs are: Arkansas State University, Chowan University, Clemson, Georgetown, Louisburg College, Norfolk State and South Dakota State, as well as the University of Kentucky and of North Alabama, San Francisco, Tennessee and Vermont.

Contactless student IDs are already available for Apple Wallet users at Duke University, Johns Hopkins, Marshall, Mercer and Temple, as well as the University of Oklahoma and of Alabama.

Apple said it is also adding support for campus credentialing outfits CBORD, Allegion and HID, and that school credentials on the iPhone and Apple Watch are protected by two-factor authentication.