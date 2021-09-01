Apple taps Apple Books, Apple Music for its Creative Studios career initiative for youths

Apple

Apple's Creative Studios education program launched earlier this summer as a way for disadvantaged youths to receive mentorship and learn skills that'll take their careers to a new level. With its newest program in Washington, DC, that'll mean getting a book published.

The tech giant's latest partnerships for its program, this time with writing workshop and publishing house Shout Mouse Press and the Latin American Youth Center, will offer aspiring authors six weeks of programming to learn illustration and audio production. At its conclusion, the class will release its books in print and on the company's Apple Books digital bookstore.

"The young people we coach are underrepresented -- as characters and as creators -- within young people's literature, and their perspectives are often unheard. Apple shares our commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices, and we are proud to partner with them to support young authors in telling their own stories," Kathy Crutcher, founder and executive director of Shout Mouse Press, said in a statement.

The move is the latest way Apple's tapping its large pool of resources to support its educational and community-focused programs. In addition to its career-oriented programs at its Apple Stores, the company's also helped to fund college computer science programs, app development centers and venture funding that focuses on underrepresented minorities.

With its Creative Studios program in its retail stores, Apple turned to its global head of hip-hop and R&B Ebro Darden to help mentor aspiring musicians in its Los Angeles program. And as with the DC program aiming to publish student works on Apple Books, the company said it's hoping to offer some of the music from its LA program on its Apple Music subscription service soon.

Apple said it's keeping classes in each city below 20 participants in part because the program is running virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple partners with nonprofits for each program, offering offers technology and financial donations as part of an effort to bring in mentors and established artists who can help teach the students. The participants are typically identified through partner nonprofits as well.

Apple Creative Studios has already launched in Los Angeles, Beijing, Bangkok and London and will start in DC and Chicago in the coming weeks.