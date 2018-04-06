Apple takes on US government over clean power, because China

Apple said Friday it's filed a statement objecting to the Environmental Protection Agency's repeal of the Clean Power Plan.

James Martin/CNET

The company said it's invested heavily in renewable energy, which puts the tech juggernaut -- and the US -- in a better position to compete with China in clean energy. Scuttling the Clean Power Plan would prevent the US from asserting itself as a global leader in the profitable industry. China currently leads in clean energy investments.

The iPhone maker also pointed out that clean energy can help stabilize otherwise fluctuating fuel prices. Apple was the first company to publicly oppose the EPA's proposed repeal ahead of the April 26 deadline for comments.

Apple and its CEO, Tim Cook, are known for publicly making a stand about current and political events. Cook was one of 100 CEOs who called to extend the deadline for DACA "dreamers." Most recently, he criticized Facebook for not being able to regulate itself in its current privacy scandal.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March 2017 to review the Clean Power Plan with an eye toward repealing it. First proposed in 2014 and revealed by the Obama administration in 2015, the Clean Power Plan had the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 32 percent by 2030.