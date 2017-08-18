CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple takes on Netflix, HBO and Amazon with a $1 billion budget (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 96)

Apple gets serious about original content. The Apple Watch will have LTE but no direct phone calling, and McDonald's uses an iPhone 8 mock-up in a promotional email.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 96

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE TV SHOWS AND STREAMING NEWS:

Apple set to spend $1 billion on new Hollywood shows

Apple Readies $1 Billion War Chest for Hollywood Programming

ESPN for Apple TV can now live stream four games simultaneously

Walmart's Vudu to get native Apple TV app on Aug. 22

Weibo Apple TV leaked????

APPLE WATCH SERIES 3 NEWS:

Report: Apple Watch Series 3 enters final testing for end of the year launch

Apple Watch Series 3 Unlikely to Support Direct Phone Calls, but VoIP Calling a Possibility

Apple Watch 3 Won't Have 'Obvious Change' to Form Factor, LTE to Be Main Selling Point

The coming Apple Watch won't need to be linked to an iPhone to make calls or stream music

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

McDonald's promo teases unofficial iPhone 8 design & app mock up

I'm lovin' it - Justin Timberlake version

New Blurry Videos Potentially Show iPhone 8 on Production Line at Factory

iPHONE 7 NEWS:

Rumor: iPhone 7s may be thicker due to glass back replacing aluminum

Apple's glass-backed 'iPhone 7s' rumored to be slightly bigger in all dimensions, except for lens bump

iPhone 7 Remained World's Most Popular Smartphone Model in June Quarter

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

