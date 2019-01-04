Apple support phishing scams are getting really good

You know those voice mails you get claiming to be from "Windows support"? It looks like scammers are upping their game with convincing phishing calls claiming to be from Apple, Krebs on Security reported Thursday.

The scam starts an automated call showing Apple's logo, address and legitimate Apple phone number that warns the user to return the call because of a data breach, according to the security website. The message then gives a 1-866 number to call back. That number is "a known phishing source," the security analyst said.

screenshot by CNET

"The exploit is unique because it allows callers to masquerade as other callers essentially by polluting search results with junk information that makes one number look like the contact number for a real company," Krebs wrote on his blog. "The number...to call is a known phishing source. Remember: If anyone calls you claiming that your computer is broken they are most probably lying."

We'll also repeat what we've said before. The IRS will never call you for money. Microsoft and Apple customer support won't call you about a widespread data breach. AT&T and Verizon will not tell you re-enter your ID and account info to restart your account. If you're not sure, go to the company's website and call the number listed there -- not the one the voice mail told you to call.