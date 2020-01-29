Apple supplier says it can hit production targets despite coronavirus outbreak

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday expressed uncertainty about the impact the deadly coronavirus would have on its China production, but one major iPhone manufacturer said it's prepared. Foxconn apparently has a plan to "meet all global manufacturing obligations," Reuters noted, even as China restricts travel and enacts quarantine measures.

The Taiwanese company didn't offer specific details. It has a facility in Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, but most of its iPhone production happens around 300 miles away in Zhengzhou. The device is also produced in Shanghai (nearly 500 miles away from Wuhan) by Foxconn competitor Pegatron, according to Bloomberg.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year, and had claimed more than 130 lives and infected nearly 6,000 Chinese citizens as of Wednesday. It's spread in smaller numbers to Europe, Australia and the US.

Neither Foxconn nor Pegatron immediately responded to requests for comment.

