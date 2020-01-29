CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple earnings Best iPad apps Coronavirus symptoms Trump impeachment trial Atari hotels Coronavirus in pictures

Apple supplier says it can hit production targets despite coronavirus outbreak

Foxconn is prepared to "meet all global manufacturing obligations," it said.

Listen
- 00:40
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn says China's coronavirus containment efforts won't stop its production.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday expressed uncertainty about the impact the deadly coronavirus would have on its China production, but one major iPhone manufacturer said it's prepared. Foxconn apparently has a plan to "meet all global manufacturing obligations," Reuters noted, even as China restricts travel and enacts quarantine measures

The Taiwanese company didn't offer specific details. It has a facility in Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter, but most of its iPhone production happens around 300 miles away in Zhengzhou. The device is also produced in Shanghai (nearly 500 miles away from Wuhan) by Foxconn competitor Pegatron, according to Bloomberg.

Now playing: Watch this: Deadly coronavirus detected in the US
1:41

The virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year, and had claimed more than 130 lives and infected nearly 6,000 Chinese citizens as of Wednesday. It's spread in smaller numbers to Europe, Australia and the US.

Neither Foxconn nor Pegatron immediately responded to requests for comment.

First published at 5:17 a.m. PT.
Updated at 5:27 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.