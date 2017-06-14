Apple supplier Foxconn said to be mulling Wisconsin plant

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Wisconsin appears to be hankering for a hunk of the gadget-making industry.

The cheese state is in talks with Apple supplier Foxconn to open a plant in Wisconsin, the Associate Press reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The plant would be the first in the US for Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that assembles iPhones and other electronics. Michigan is also pursuing the plant, which would employ thousands, the AP reported. Foxconn told The Wall Street Journal late last year that it was considering a stateside plant.

President Donald Trump may have alluded to the negotiations during a visit to Milwaukee Tuesday when he reportedly said Gov. Scott Walker, who is running for reelection, might get "a very happy surprise very soon."

"We were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions," Trump said, according to the AP.

Neither Foxconn nor the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation immediately responded to a request for confirmation and comment about the potential Wisconsin plant.