Apple really wants you to know it values students' privacy

Apple introduced a new way for teachers to hand out assignments and monitor student progress through an app called Schoolwork at its education event in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Schoolwork app stores student data in the cloud, but the company really wants you to know that keeping this data safe from prying eyes is its No. 1 priority.

"It's really important to us that you understand this data stays private," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of marketing, said on stage at the event. "Privacy is integral to everything we do at Apple ... It's something we are very passionate about."

Privacy is at the forefront of the tech world's agenda at the moment, following a week of revelations about Facebook user data being harvested without people's full understanding and therefore consent. Data belonging to children is an even more sensitive topic for many, and a number of toy companies have come under fire in the past for collecting children's data without permission, or even just not taking security seriously enough.

Apple promises it won't make the same mistakes.

"While teachers see each students' progress information," said Prescott, "we don't, and neither can anybody else."

