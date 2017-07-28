Apple sued over tvOS 'What did he say?' feature

A Florida company claims Apple has infringed a patent that rewinds a movie or TV show on your Apple TV.

Apple TV in action.

 Sarah Tew

Apple is being sued over an Apple TV feature that stops you missing a moment in a movie or TV show.

According to MacRumors, Florida company CustomPlay, which makes companion apps for movies, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple over the "What did he say?" feature in Apple TV's tvOS software. This feature rewinds a movie or TV show slightly if you miss a bit or didn't catch some dialogue. All you have to do is ask Siri "What did he say?" At issue is a patent submitted in 1998 and granted in 2002.

Apple and CustomPlay have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week Apple faced another patent blow when a US judge fined the company $502 million for infringing a patent owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

