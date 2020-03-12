Apple Stores said to reduce Apple Watch and AirPod try-ons amid coronavirus outbreak

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Apple Stores are taking steps to reduce exposure to the coronavirus. That, according to Business Insider, includes reducing try-ons of Apple Watches and AirPod headphones.

The company isn't eliminating its try-on process, Business Insider said, but rather no longer actively promoting it as an option.

Apple's moves, which the company didn't immediately respond to comment on, are the latest by the tech giant in response to the novel coronavirus, which on Wednesday was officially labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Apple is also reportedly offering unlimited sick leave for retail workers if they experience pneumonia-like symptoms, which are associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

These are the latest examples of tech companies' efforts to reduce the impact from the coronavirus. Others, such as Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft, have said they'll continue paying hourly workers who can't work remotely.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people skip work if they're ill. That pushed Walmart, the country's largest retailer and biggest private employer, to offer its 1.4 million employees up to two weeks of paid time off if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus, and up to 26 weeks of additional pay if they have complications.