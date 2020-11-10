Apple Store is down ahead of 'One More Thing' Mac event

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple Event

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, just hours before the "One More Thing" Mac launch event is set to kick off. This is the third Apple event in three months, following September's iPad event and October's iPhone launch. Like the others, this event will be fully online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apple is expected to announce its next generation of computers. And unlike the desktops and laptops it's sold for the past 14 years, these new computers won't be powered by chips made by Intel. Instead, Apple will be using chips similar to those that power the iPhone and iPad.

The Apple Store freeze is nothing out of the ordinary. Apple usually halts its online store ahead of major company events, especially if new products are set to be announced. After the event, the store will pop back up again, likely offering the option to preorder Apple's latest devices.

We'll be on top of all the big announcements that come out of today's event, starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT). Keep your eyes on CNET for all the Apple news, first impressions and analysis you could possibly want.