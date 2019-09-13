The Apple Store is down for the second time this week, as the company prepares to make iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max available to preorder at at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET/1 p.m. BST) on Friday. If you're ready to drop $699, $999 or $1,099 on the just-announced 2019 iPhones, it's the day you've been waiting for.
The iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively. These new iPhones pick up a fresh palette of colors, longer battery life and a A13 Bionic processor inside that promises faster performance. But more than any other feature, it's the camera hardware and software that take the headlining role.
"The weekend's almost here. And so is preorder," the message on the store reads.
The new iPhones are available in some fresh colors, but the more practical improvements promised include longer battery life, faster performance thanks to the A13 Bionic processor and better cameras.
It'll come back when the preorders go live, and we'll update this story as soon as that happens.
First published at 3:05 a.m. PT.
Updated at 3:25 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Apple Event
-
reading•Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro preorders
-
Sep 13•iPhone 11 preorders are about to begin: Here's how to buy Apple's new phones
-
Sep 13•iOS 13 launches Sept. 19: This is your complete guide
-
Sep 13•Apple Watch Series 5 hands-on: That always-on display is long overdue
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro preorders
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.