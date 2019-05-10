Apple store in DC's Carnegie Library opens Saturday

Apple

Apple previewed its new retail space in Washington, DC's historic Carnegie Library on Friday according to a release. The new store opens Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Apple will share the library with the DC History Center. The project is Apple's most extensive historic restoration to date.

"Whether customers come to explore new products, visit one of our Geniuses or unlock their creativity in a Today at Apple session, Apple Carnegie Library is a place for everyone," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People said on Friday. "We are excited to share this magnificent space with all of our visitors in Washington, D.C., and to provide a home for inspiration for the next generation."

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about the opening of Apple Carnegie Library, saying "it's an honor to continue the legacy of this beautiful building as a place where people seek knowledge and a sense of community."

Thrilled to share the news about our new home in Washington, D.C. — Apple Carnegie Library, opening May 11. It’s an honor to continue the legacy of this beautiful building as a place where people seek knowledge and a sense of community. pic.twitter.com/xI3Hi08y7m — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 1, 2019

Apple Carnegie Library plans to host a daily Today at Apple programming with sessions led by local artists and creators. In addition, Apple is launching a StoryMakers Festival this summer to celebrate the store opening. The company will host 40 creators at the new Carnegie space May 18 through June 29. The sessions include guests like Kevin Coval, a hip-hop poet, activist and educator; Lisa Park, an installation and performance artist who's worked with heart-rate sensors; and Nigel Barker, a fashion photographer and TV personality engaged in various humanitarian efforts.

Originally published May 1.

Update, May 10: Added new information about store's opening from Apple release.