Apple Store down ahead of Spring Loaded event

Apple Event

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, hours before the start time of the company's Spring Loaded event. The Apple event begins at 10 a.m. PT(1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT/3 a.m. Wednesday AEST), and is expected to focus on iPads and iMacs.

"We'll be right back," the message says. "Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store going down is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add fresh products to its lineup. You'll be able to access it again after the event, and likely be able to preorder the newly announced devices.

Spring Loaded is Apple's first big event of 2021, and it's being streamed on the company's website as Apple continues its all-digital announcement strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its Worldwide Developers Conference, which is starting on June 7, will also be a virtual-only experience.