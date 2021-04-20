Tesla crash with no one driving leaves 2 dead NASA's Mars helicopter Peloton Tread Plus warning Marvel's Shang-Chi trailer Apple's April 20 event Child tax credit's monthly check

Apple Store down ahead of Spring Loaded event

iPad Pro and iMac updates are expected during Tuesday's event.

The Apple Store was unavailable Tuesday, as the company geared up for its event.

 Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, hours before the start time of the company's Spring Loaded event. The Apple event begins at 10 a.m. PT(1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT/3 a.m. Wednesday AEST), and is expected to focus on iPads and iMacs.

"We'll be right back," the message says. "Updates are coming to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store going down is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add fresh products to its lineup. You'll be able to access it again after the event, and likely be able to preorder the newly announced devices.

Spring Loaded is Apple's first big event of 2021, and it's being streamed on the company's website as Apple continues its all-digital announcement strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its Worldwide Developers Conference, which is starting on June 7, will also be a virtual-only experience.

