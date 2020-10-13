Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 12 launch event

Apple

Apple Event

The Apple Store went offline on Tuesday, just hours before the company's iPhone 12 launch event kicked off. Usually held in September, the event has moved to October this year in order to accommodate delays to the new phone rollout caused by COVID-19. But the event should be worth the wait. We're expecting to see Apple launch its first ever 5G iPhone, as well as a new HomePod and more.

The disappearance of the Apple Store is nothing out of the ordinary. Apple usually pulls its online store down ahead of major events, especially if new products are set to be announced. After the event, the store will likely pop back up again, hopefully offering the option to preorder the company's latest devices.

This year those devices should include the iPhone 12, the next generation of Apple's iconic smartphone that for the very first should come with 5G wireless technology built in, as well as a new chip and a fresh look inspired by the iPad Pro. Other things we're hoping to see at this year's event include new headphones, a new HomePod and potentially an iPhone Mini. It's possible that Apple's long-rumored AirTag beacons might make an appearance.

Here at CNET, we'll be on top of all the big announcements that come out of today's iPhone 12 event, so keep your eyes on the site for all the Apple news, first impressions and analysis you could possibly wish for.