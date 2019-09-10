Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 11 event

Brace yourselves, the iPhone 11 is coming -- Apple's online store took its customary nap Tuesday as the company prepares to kick off its Sept. 10 event at 10 a.m. PT at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. When the store comes back up, we expect to see the three new phone models replacing last year's iPhone XS, XS Max and XR as the company tries its darnedest to convince us to upgrade.
The new iPhones are likely to add better cameras, faster processors and iOS 13. We might see an updated Apple Watch, but we don't know if it'll be a brand new Apple Watch 5 or a more incremental upgrade.
The online store going down is part of Apple's standard launch day procedure, as it paves the way for new products to be added. Back in March, it went down briefly and returned with a pair of new iPads.
CNET will have a livestream before, during and after Tuesday's event out of our New York office, with Senior Editor Bridget Carey, Senior Editor Iyaz Akhtar and Editor at Large Jeff Bakalar offering their insights from 9 a.m. PT.
