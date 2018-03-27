Screenshot

The Apple Store website went down on Tuesday ahead of the company's press conference in Chicago.

It's common for the company to pull its web store offline ahead of events, only to put it back online during or shortly after it announces new products.

So, what can we expect to see when the store goes back online? It could be new iPads, a more affordable Apple Pencil, maybe even a new keyboard.

Apple's surprise spring event is notable because of its focus on education -- "Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students," the invitation said, under the "Let's take a field trip" headline -- and its location: The event will play out at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago.

There won't be a live video stream, but you can follow CNET's live blog and live video simulcast starting 30 minutes before the event kicks off at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

